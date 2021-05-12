Dems reach new fundraising deal, with boost for GOP states

Under the agreement, state parties will get $12,500 each month from the DNC, up from the $10,000 they received during much of President Donald Trump’s tenure. State parties will have no restrictions on the money, though most are expected to hire more staff.

The deal also extends a data sharing arrangement among the DNC, state parties and other national committees, including Democrats’ Senate and House campaign committees. All participants get access to DNC’s main voter file and then share whatever new information each gleans from individual voters during an election cycle. Democrats fought for years over such a model, establishing an exchange only after Trump’s 2016 victory showed Republicans had used their own version to lap Democrats in using data to reach voters.

A new additional program will boost payments to Democratic parties in GOP-dominated states, defined as meeting two of three measures: a supermajority Republican legislature, no Democrat in the governor’s office or U.S. Senate, or a congressional delegation that is at least three-fourths Republican. Democrats said 18 states qualify. They'll get an additional $2,500 in monthly support, plus be eligible for grants to fund specific programs, such as voter registration.