BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Democrats say they'll make an extra effort to help American Indians vote in the wake of a court decision that makes it harder for some.

Democrats say they'll work to help tribal members get proof-of-identity requirements that they'll need to vote.

The push comes after a federal appeals court blocked a lower court ruling this week that had expanded the kinds of proof of identity that voters can use in North Dakota elections.

Democratic Party Executive Director Scott McNeil says organizers are working at the state's five American Indian reservations to ensure tribal members have the necessary ID to vote.

American Indians tend to vote for Democrats. They're especially important this year in the state's close U.S. Senate race between Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer.

