Dems tighten relief benefits, firm up support for virus bill

Under Wednesday’s agreement, the Senate bill would instead halt the payments completely for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,000, said a Democratic official, who described the agreement only on condition of anonymity.

That means some people who received the last round of $600 relief checks approved in December wouldn't get anything this time. The liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimated that the pared-down Senate eligibility levels means 280 million adults and children would receive stimulus checks, compared to 297 million people under the House plan.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the chamber's most conservative Democrat, has favored lowering the relief check eligibility limits and opposed the House bill's minimum wage increase. He suggested Wednesday he'd back the emerging Senate legislation, saying it “really does have enough good stuff that we should be able to make this work."

In a swipe at moderates, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., a leader of his chamber’s progressives, called the new phase-out of relief checks a “silly and stupid” effort to appease “the one or two people who can hold things up.”

Yet asked if the change could threaten the overall bill, Pocan said, “Let’s hope they don’t screw too many things up. We need to get this done.”