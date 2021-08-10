Dems to try again on elections bill, forcing Senate votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are expected to force votes on a series of election bills, setting up a showdown with Republicans who are all but guaranteed to block their efforts to enact the most expansive overhaul of the electoral process in a generation.

Democrats have tried for months to pass a sweeping bill, known as the For the People Act. The measure would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process, curbing the influence of big money in politics, limiting the partisan considerations in the drawing of congressional districts and expanding options for casting a ballot.

But Republicans blocked the bill from debate in June, forcing Democrats back to the drawing board.

Though their latest effort on Wednesday is doomed to fail, that's also the point. They are looking to show that Republicans will not waver in their opposition to voting and election legislation, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called “a solution looking for a problem.”

That could help make a case to moderates in the Democratic Party that there is little chance of making headway on a key issue for the party unless changes are made to Senate procedural rules that require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.