HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Democratic Party is asking a state judge to stand by his decision to disqualify Montana Green Party candidates from the ballot while the ruling is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton asked District Judge James Reynolds on July 18 to suspend his order denying ballot access, arguing that if justices ruled after the Aug. 23 deadline to certify ballots it could lead to a costly re-printing.
The Democrats responded Wednesday by arguing the state has not made a "strong showing" that it is likely to succeed in its appeal and that the Supreme Court set filing deadlines that would allow it to make a ruling before the deadline to finalize ballots.