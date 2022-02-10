 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Denmark may allow US troops on its soil, pact in the works

  • 0

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark says it will begin negotiations on a new defense cooperation agreement with the U.S. that may include allowing American troops and military equipment to be stationed on Danish soil — in reversal of a decades-old policy.

But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed to reporters Thursday that the move is not due to current tensions between Russia and Ukraine. She said talks on intensifying military cooperation between Copenhagen and Washington have been in the works for a long time.

The potential new Danish-American defense cooperation deal “is a breakthrough after many decades" of a policy against allowing foreign troops to be stationed on Danish soil, she told Danish media.

“An increased American commitment here in Denmark will improve the access of the United States to the European continent,” Frederiksen said, as quoted by Danish public broadcaster DR.

Danish Defense Minister Morten Boedskov told reporters that no American military bases would be established in Denmark, and he declined to comment on where U.S. troops would be placed in the country.

People are also reading…

Danish broadcaster TV2 said the Danish government is seeking to strike a similar kind of defense deal with Washington as neighboring Norway did in May 2021. Both Scandinavian countries are staunch NATO allies of the U.S.

With its treaty with Washington, Norway has allowed unhindered access to U.S. troops that can move freely in and out of the country. However, they must respect Norwegian law, meaning — among other things — that the U.S. cannot send nuclear weapons, landmines or cluster bombs with its soldiers to Norwegian soil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires ravage more than 800,000 acres in northern Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News