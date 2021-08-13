 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denney issues order forming Idaho redistricting committee
0 Comments
AP

Denney issues order forming Idaho redistricting committee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has issued an order forming the six-member commission that will redraw Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

The Republican secretary of state issued the order on Thursday to form the Commission for Reapportionment that will redraw districts based on Census data that was released earlier Thursday.

The commission will have 90 days to complete its work once it convenes its first meeting, likely within the next few weeks, Denney said.

Commission members had previously been selected and include three Republicans and three Democrats.

Census data shows Idaho’s population grew by 17.3% to about 1.8 million over the last 10 years. Census data typically arrives in early April but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, making for some tight deadlines heading into next year's elections.

“While the delay will make the timelines of redistricting challenging, I have confidence that this Commission will be both thorough and expeditious in developing a fair and intelligent plan that adheres to constitutional and statutory requirements,” Denney said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
National Politics

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News