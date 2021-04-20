Denver City Council passes marijuana delivery legislation

DENVER (AP) — Marijuana deliveries and cannabis lounges will be allowed in Denver under changes to the city's cannabis laws that leaders pushed forward this week.

The City Council voted for the changes Monday, and they will now head to Mayor Michael Hancock, KDVR-TV reported. If signed into law, several of the changes would take effect immediately, but delivery services could take a few months.

More than a dozen Denver Public Schools principals wrote a joint letter to the City Council expressing their concerns that increasing availability could lead to a rise in marijuana use in young people. City officials have cited surveys showing use among young people has remained flat since legalization.

“There are strict rules in place in this proposal for deliveries,” said Eric Escudero, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Escudero said vehicle cameras would be required and drivers must use ID scanners to prevent underage people from requesting deliveries.