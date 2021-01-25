Denver company to pay $70K for misleading equipment claims

DENVER (AP) — A medical equipment company is expected to pay Colorado $70,000 after the state alleged the business made misleading claims about masks and respirators sold during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state attorney general’s office on Monday said Denver-based Nationwide Medical Supply Inc. agreed to the payment, The Denver Post reports.

Colorado residents and businesses "need to be able to trust that the potentially life-saving products they are purchasing are as advertised,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement.

“We must hold irresponsible businesses accountable for deceptive practices, especially those that have the potential to cause direct harm to consumers," Weiser said.

Weiser’s office said claims against the company included marketing a KN95 mask as an N95 respirator, claiming an N95 respirator and a KN95 mask were approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Union and illegally using the FDA logo.

The state also alleged the company inflated prices, a practice known as price gouging, which is prohibited during public emergencies.