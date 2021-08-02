Denver mandates COVID-19 vaccines for city, private workers

DENVER (AP) — Denver will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday.

Denver's public health measure applies to more than 10,000 municipal employees like police officers, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies, the city said in a statement.

The public health order includes congregate care settings such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, hospitals, correctional facilities, Hancock said. It also applies to employees of public and private schools and higher education institutions in Denver County, officials said.

After Sept. 30, workers who do not get vaccinated but are required to do so under the mandate will not be allowed to work onsite, city officials said in a statement.

“Vaccinations have largely stalled,” said Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver’s health department.

Because of the contagious nature of the Delta variant which has led to increased coronavirus cases across many U.S. states, McDonald said the city's original goal of 70% of fully vaccinated residents “is not gonna get us where we need to be.”