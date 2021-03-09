DEP: NJ will fix steep beach entrance drop-offs by summer

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will repair some of the beaches hardest-hit by a string of February storms that caused severe erosion and created 18-to-20-foot (6-meter) drop-offs at numerous beach access points, the acting head of the state's Department of Environmental Protection told The Associated Press.

In an interview Monday, Shawn LaTourette said the agency will act to eliminate dangerous conditions at some of the most eroded beaches, including Bay Head, where precipitous drop-offs have led the town to place emergency barriers on top of the dunes to prevent people from falling off the edge.

The state asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to carry out emergency repairs, but the federal agency said the storms were not bad enough to warrant such assistance.

That left numerous shore towns fretting over how to fix the damage — and who would pay for it.

“One of the things we will make sure to do is get out there ourselves and do work to make sure that there is good ease of access,” LaTourette told the AP. “Our coastal engineering team will be out at Bay Head and that general area in order to do what we can with regard to leveling out, particularly in the entrance areas so that we have good public access for the various points throughout the town.”