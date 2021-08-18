Deposition raises questions about fatal police shooting

“Without the ‘determination’ that the victim fired first from ShotSpotter, which we now know was not part of the record after all, we are left to wonder whether other assertions made by the police would or should have undergone greater scrutiny," Harris said.

“The (District Attorney's) letter makes clear that all of the facts in it come from police sources," he added. "With the key ‘determination’ of who fired first now in doubt, public confidence in the whole investigation will be hurt."

For their part, Joyce Daniels and her daughter Sequaha Jeffries — Mark's sister — want justice. The two talk about hearing first from a friend that Mark had been shot, and then waiting for hours at the hospital expecting to see him. They said they were told they had to call the police to get information about him, not knowing he had died hours earlier.

“Not a day goes by I don't think of him or see his face. It's been horrible. It's been horrible thinking of how he was shot in cold blood like that," Joyce Daniels said. “It's not my son's character to just shoot at a police officer for nothing. It's not. It's just not who he was.”

