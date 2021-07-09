Dept of Health: Vulnerable must avoid mass indoor gatherings

“It's a disturbing and concerning trend that we're seeing," he said. "We're certainly moving in the wrong direction.”

Dobbs agreed. He said people are going to be at risk for a long time.

“I don’t think that we’re going to have some miraculous increase in our vaccination rates over the next few weeks,” he said. “People are going to die needlessly. ”

The state health officer said the best decision officials can make is to recommend people in the most vulnerable groups protect themselves.

“Since we collectively can’t do what it takes to protect the state as a whole, we want to at least give individuals the best guidance so that they can survive the COVID pandemic, so that they can get through this delta surge that we’re facing right now,” he said.

