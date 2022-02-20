 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputy secretary to run for Vermont secretary of state

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Chris Winters, the deputy secretary to the Vermont secretary of state, announced that he's running to succeed his boss.

Secretary of State Jim Condos announced this past week that he will not seek reelection and will retire.

Winters, a Democrat from Berlin, has served in the office since 1997 as a staff attorney and director of the Office of Professional Regulation before being appointed deputy secretary in 2015.

“I’ve been committed to serving Vermonters in this office for the majority of my career, and I am passionate about making sure our elections are safe and secure, our voters have access to voting and to their government, our businesses have the support they need to operate successfully, and our office is transparent, responsive and helpful to all Vermonters at all times,” Winters said in a written statement.

He said the most important aspects of the secretary of state’s role are voter access, election safety and security, and transparency and trust in government.

