 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

DeSantis appoints new Florida chief resilience officer

  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida's third chief resilience officer, a position aimed at tackling climate change that has been vacant for months.

The Republican governor announced Friday that Wesley Brooks would take over the resilience job first created in 2019 in a state highly vulnerable to sea level rise and other climate change impacts.

Brooks has worked since early 2020 as federal affairs director for the state Department of Environmental Protection. Before that, the Miami-Dade County native worked for GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Reps. Brian Mast and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Florida's first resilience officer, Julia Nesheiwat, left after six months for a homeland security advisor job with former President Donald Trump's administration. Before she left, Nesheiwat said Florida lacked a coherent statewide strategy to deal with climate change.

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein took over the post in a dual role after Nesheiwat left, but Valenstein resigned from government in May.

Brooks holds degrees in political science and biology from Duke University and earned a doctorate in ecological science from Rutgers University, according to the governor's office.

People are also reading…

Other appointments announced Friday by DeSantis are:

— Ricky Dixon as secretary of the Department of Corrections. Dixon is a former corrections officer with 25 years in the department, most recently as deputy secretary since 2015.

— Michelle Branham as Department of Elder Affairs Secretary. Branham most recently served as vice president for public policy at the Florida Alzheimer's Association and has 28 years' experience in public health and related fields.

— Eric Hall as secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Hall most recently has worked as a chancellor in the education department overseeing several public school and college programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Special Thanksgiving menu at Main + Abbey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News