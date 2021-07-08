DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

“Although the Florida Division of Emergency Management has been working around the clock to support search and rescue efforts, it was unfortunate that Governor DeSantis diverted first responders to the southern border during this incredibly difficult time for the Miami community and our entire state,” she said.

Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, said she was “glad to see productive partnership between local, state, and federal officials as we work to save lives.”

“In times of crisis,” she said, “we need to set partisanship aside and do what’s right for our communities.”

DeSantis is gaining national attention at a critical juncture for Republicans. While Trump decides whether to run again in 2024, those with presidential ambitions are making aggressive moves to position themselves as his heir should he opt against a campaign.

For now, Trump remains happy to be aligned with DeSantis. But several people in touch with the former president and his team said he has paid close attention as DeSantis has wooed donors at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida and gained traction in some conservative circles. If DeSantis’ popularity rises and he threatens Trump’s status as the undisputed leader of the party, many Republicans privately expect Trump to turn on the governor.