DeSantis signs $101.5B Florida budget after vetoing $1.5B

DeSantis said the state continues to far exceed revenue projections, helped in part by tourism.

“You had a lot of these other states that just kept locking people down. We were the state lifting people up. That was good for Floridians, but we were also the landing spot for a lot of people that wanted to escape the insanity and come and get recharged.” DeSantis said.

Of the federal money rejected by DeSantis, $1 billion was supposed to go to an emergency response fund set up by the Legislature. DeSantis said that while he supports such a fund, the federal government set conditions on it that didn't make sense for the state.

Part of it was because the money would come in the form of grants and the state would have to go through normal bidding process to spend it.

“In an emergency situation, you don't have the time to do the normal procurement. You've got to do this very quickly. It would defeat the purpose to try to use it for emergency response if you have to go through all that bureaucracy,” DeSantis said.

He said the state also wanted to use the relief money to meet future emergency needs, and the federal government said it couldn't be used for those purposes.