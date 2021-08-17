DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes

“Claiming that there is somehow 'corruption' by promoting the baseless political narrative that Governor DeSantis supports Regeneron over COVID vaccines (completely false, but that is another topic) is not even logically consistent when you examine the SEC filing,” Pushaw said in an email. “Citadel holds far more shares of Pfizer and Moderna than Regeneron.”

And while DeSantis has had a very public war of words with Democratic President Joe Biden about requiring masks in schools and other virus precautions, they both encourage monoclonal antibody treatments. A Regeneron treatment costs more than $1,000, while a vaccine costs about $25.

“Vaccines prevent serious illness from COVID-19. But if someone who is unvaccinated gets COVID, or a vaccinated person gets a breakthrough infection, those in risk categories with comorbidities should consider getting early treatment with Regeneron. It is safe, effective, and free of charge to all patients in Florida. This should not be a political issue -– it’s about saving lives," Pushaw said.

The federal government is paying for the monoclonal antibody treatments and patients aren't being charged for the antibody cocktail. Florida has set up treatment sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Brevard County. The state plans to add more sites.