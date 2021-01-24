Despite GOP claim, few valid voter fraud claims in Wisconsin

In one case, Nicole Granato, of Menasha, said she pored through publicly available obituaries and the state’s voter information website and found 42 people who voted early but who died before Election Day. Under state law, that means their votes shouldn’t have been counted.

Granato provided records from the state’s MyVote website, which allows people to track a person’s voting history if they have the voter’s name and date of birth. Granato acknowledged to the State Journal there’s no way to know how those 42 people voted and that the small number of votes weren’t enough to swing the presidential election.

Wisconsin law instructs clerks not to count absentee votes from people who have died before the election if they have proof they are in fact deceased, but in the absence of such proof, “The casting of the ballot of a deceased elector does not invalidate the election.”

Republican Rep. Ron Tusler said the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which he chaired last session, has so far substantiated one case of voter fraud, a Cedarburg woman who was charged in November after she allegedly submitted an absentee ballot for her dead partner.