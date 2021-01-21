Despite illnesses, California says virus vaccine can be used

“Under a Biden administration, our country has a fighting chance at defeating this virus,” California state Sen. Scott Wiener said Wednesday.

Providers place vaccine orders, and the state reviews and submits them to the federal government, which can authorize and submit the request to the manufacturer. Counties have complained about lags and unpredictable distribution.

More than 4 million doses had been shipped and about 1.5 million had been administered as of Tuesday, according to state public health department figures. Health officials have said the delay may be due in part to some doses not actually having arrived in the state yet.

With the all-clear for Moderna’s vaccine, San Francisco will be able to use 8,000 doses it had put on hold and no longer expects to run out of vaccine on Thursday as previously feared, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Health officials had received fewer than 2,000 additional doses this week for city hospitals and community clinics.

Even so, the city hopes to vaccinate an estimated 900,000 people who live or work there by June 30, although it would have to double or triple its vaccination rate to 10,000 a day.