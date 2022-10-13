 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Despite turmoil, UK Treasury chief says economic plan stays

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain Politics

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

 Jessica Taylor - handout one time use, UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled out a U-turn on the government’s economic growth plan, despite investor concerns that 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation. Kwarteng announced the plans three weeks ago when he delivered a “mini-budget” to the House of Commons.

“Our position hasn’t changed,” Kwarteng told the BBC in Washington, where he is attending the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting. “What I’m totally focused on is delivering on the mini-budget."

People are also reading…

Truss spokesman Max Blain said Thursday that the government was committed to the economic plan it set out last month, but would not comment on any specific measures in it. He said he did not want to pre-empt Kwarteng’s Oct. 31 statement.

However, Truss is considering whether to drop other elements of the tax-cutting plan. The Financial Times reported talks between her Downing Street office and the Treasury were underway, with speculation it would include abandoning the commitment to axe a planned increase in corporate tax. So far, the government has only reversed course on 2 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) in cuts.

The comments came after Conservative Party lawmakers blasted Truss on Wednesday evening for pursuing a strategy they said benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019. Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism,” British news organizations quoted Robert Halfon, chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee, as saying.

The government argues that the proposed tax cuts will stimulate economic growth, which will in turn generate increased tax revenues to pay for public services.

But investors are concerned because Truss' Conservative government hasn’t provided any independent analysis on how the plan will affect borrowing and debt levels.

That sent the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar on Sept. 26, although it has since recovered. The Bank of England has stepped in to stabilize the bond market after sharp increases in bond yields threatened some pension funds. Rising interest rates are also squeezing borrowers, making it more difficult for people to buy home and refinance mortgages.

Under pressure to stabilize financial markets, Kwarteng said earlier this week that he would release further details on the government’s economic plan and its impact on public finances by the end of this month. That’s three weeks earlier than planned.

With talks on altering the package rumored to be under way back home, Kwarteng insisted his position was safe. Asked if he and Truss would still be in office in a month, he said: “Absolutely 100%. I am not going anywhere.”

Earlier, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also rejected suggestions that Truss would step down.

“I think that changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but also economically,” Cleverly told the BBC. “And we are absolutely going to stay focused on growing the economy.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra  beginning in January.  The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election

Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election

The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month. The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. They say the result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won't implement other governments' unilateral sanctions.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers’ arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protecting wheat by breeding more resilient crops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News