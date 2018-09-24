Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit college and the League of Women Voters are planning to hold a program for voters on statewide ballot proposals and candidates running for a Wayne County court.

Henry Ford College's Michigan Democracy Institute Consortium on Oct. 4 is hosting Prepare for the Midterm Election. The two-part evening program is free and open to the public in the Dearborn's school's Forfa Auditorium.

The program will include a nonpartisan presentation of the three ballot proposals: legalizing recreational marijuana, establishing an independent redistricting commission and expanding voting methods and options. Judy Karandjeff, president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan , will explain the proposals and answer questions.

The program also includes a forum for the six candidates running for the three seats on the county's Circuit Court.

