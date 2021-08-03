Detroit mayor faces primary field in bid for 3rd term

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as Detroit’s mayor, facing off in the city’s primary Tuesday against a group that includes several challengers familiar to city voters.

Joining Duggan on the nonpartisan ballot were Anthony Adams, Tom Barrow, Kiawana Brown, Myya Jones, Jasahn Larsosa, Charleta McInnis, DaNetta Simpson, Art Tyus and D. Etta Wilcoxon.

The top two vote-getters will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot for the 4-year term.

Adams, an attorney, served for a time as the city’s deputy mayor under disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Barrow, a certified public accountant, has run unsuccessfully for Detroit mayor five times, twice losing to Duggan.

Duggan is a former deputy executive for Wayne County, county prosecutor and Detroit Medical Center chief executive. He first was elected in 2013 as Detroit pushed through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and took office in January 2014.

About 13% to 18% voter turnout was expected, elections officials said Monday.

Voters also were deciding Tuesday on Proposal P, which could bring major changes to Detroit’s constitution. Candidates for Detroit City Council and the city clerk also were on the ballot.

