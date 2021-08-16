Detroit offers 3rd vaccine dose, mayor warns of virus spread

About 225,000, or 42%, of Detroit residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 64% of Michigan residents age 16 an older have received at least one vaccine dose.

The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the nation’s unvaccinated population and fills up hospitals with patients, many of whom are younger than patients typically were during earlier phases of the pandemic.

“You can see the direction it is going,” Duggan said. “It is a matter of time until it hits Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin. I don’t know if that’s September, October, November, but if you look at the pattern of what’s happened over and over, there is a good degree of likelihood that Florida’s July could be Michigan’s November.”

Cases in Detroit rose from fewer than 16 per day in late June to 67 on Aug. 2. Detroit also is experiencing an increase in hospitalizations, according to city Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair.

“If we had more people to get the vaccine we would get to community immunity — which is 70% of the community getting the vaccine,” she said.