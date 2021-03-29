 Skip to main content
Detroit opens vaccine eligibility to all amid spiking cases
AP

Detroit opens vaccine eligibility to all amid spiking cases

  Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit on Monday immediately expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, a week earlier than planned, as Michigan continued to confront spiking infection rates that rank third-highest in the country.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the seven-day testing positivity rate in the state's largest city doubled in 10 days, to 10.3%. Hospitalizations also doubled over that period but, unlike during the second wave of cases last fall, involve younger people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

A similar trend is occurring statewide, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which warned recently that confirmed adult coronavirus hospitalizations could top 2,500 this week - to about two-thirds of past peaks. As of Monday, they they had tripled, to more than 2,100, in 4 1/2 weeks.

“The younger people are getting infected. The younger people are being hospitalized. We have got to start to get them vaccinated,” Duggan said.

“I'm very concerned,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, tweeted Sunday after working a shift in a Detroit emergency room the night before. She told people to wear masks, be tested, avoid indoor maskless venues and get vaccinated “ASAP.”

Detroit also said nonresidents who work in the city can get a shot. Vaccine eligibility will open to Michigan's entire age 16-plus population on April 5. About one-third have received an initial dose.

Duggan urged Detroit Tigers fans without tickets to opening day to not visit Thursday, saying 50% capacity limits in bars and restaurants will be strictly enforced. Police will not permit tailgaters to flout mask and social-distancing laws, he said.

One in every 306 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past week, a rate that trailed only New York and New Jersey.

Also Monday, a state commission announced plans to ensure that people without transportation are vaccinated. Public transit systems will provide free rides to appointments.

“This very much is a race against the (virus) variants,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission. She cited increased hospitalizations but noted patients' average age is lower, showing vaccines work. Two-thirds of residents age 65 and up have gotten a shot.

“We're getting more supply into the state, and eligibility is opening up," she said. “So hope is on its way.”

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

