Detroit opens vaccine eligibility to all amid spiking cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit on Monday immediately expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, a week earlier than planned, as Michigan continued to confront spiking infection rates that rank third-highest in the country.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the seven-day testing positivity rate in the state's largest city doubled in 10 days, to 10.3%. Hospitalizations also doubled over that period but, unlike during the second wave of cases last fall, involve younger people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

A similar trend is occurring statewide, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, which warned recently that confirmed adult coronavirus hospitalizations could top 2,500 this week - to about two-thirds of past peaks. As of Monday, they they had tripled, to more than 2,100, in 4 1/2 weeks.

“The younger people are getting infected. The younger people are being hospitalized. We have got to start to get them vaccinated,” Duggan said.

“I'm very concerned,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, tweeted Sunday after working a shift in a Detroit emergency room the night before. She told people to wear masks, be tested, avoid indoor maskless venues and get vaccinated “ASAP.”