 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Developer files appeal with Army Corps over mine rejection
View Comments
AP

Developer files appeal with Army Corps over mine rejection

{{featured_button_text}}

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The developer of the Pebble Mine in Alaska has filed an appeal with the Army Corps of Engineers that asks the agency to reconsider the developer's application to build a gold mine upstream from Bristol Bay.

The Army Corps of Engineers rejected Pebble Limited Partnership's application in November on the grounds that the mine would not comply with the Clean Water Act. The proposed mine was to be built on state land, but dredging and filling in federal waters and wetlands requires a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska Public Media reported.

Pebble CEO John Shively said the Corps' decision was rushed and came only days after the company filed its final document.

Opponents to the proposed mine have said the project would pose a threat to important salmon spawning streams and could ruin the area's sport and commercial fisheries.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy had announced two weeks ago that the state would appeal the permit rejection. Dunleavy said the decision endangers the state’s right to develop its own resources.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSKA-FM.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
National

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden during primetime: 'democracy has prevailed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News