AP

Developer of new Northeastern campus wants to build tall

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nonprofit working to build a new Northeastern University campus in Portland that would include the B&M Baked Beans building has asked for zoning changes to allow a 16- or 17-story apartment building.

If approved, the building would be among the tallest in the state, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday. The state's tallest building is currently the 16-story Franklin Towers housing development in Portland. Another 18-story apartment building is under construction in the city.

The Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences is the nonprofit developer for the new Roux Institute, part of Boston-based Northeastern University.

In a public meeting the institute held last week, it said it was applying for a zoning change for the area to convert it from industrial to business and for permissions to build a residential building between 75 and 210 feet (23 to 64 meters) tall, the newspaper reported.

“The goal is really to accommodate as much housing on the site as we can, tax the existing Portland housing stock as little as we can and provide as much green space on the campus as we can,” said Rick Kobus, the project’s lead designer.

The institute announced the purchase of the B&M Baked Beans building in August and said it expects to close on the property next month, the newspaper reported.

People who own homes near the site said they were concerned about the proposed height of the residential tower. The site is located on the waterfront north of the city's commercial district and is surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

The institute also plans to submit an application for a special status called an institutional zoning overlay that governs development near residential neighborhoods and to submit a plan that would outline the site's development over 20 years.

The campus is projected to host 1,750 students in the first five years and up to 4,500 after that. The Roux Institute was founded in 2020 with a $100 million donation from David Roux, who is a Lewiston native, to bring technology and business training to Maine's workforce.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

