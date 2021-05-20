DeWine reassigns chief of staff, shuffles leadership team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shuffled his senior leadership team on Thursday, moving a chief-of-staff who played a key role in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny into a new advisory role.

In her new job, counselor to the governor, Laurel Dawson will continue to advise DeWine while pushing administrative initiatives around the state in collaboration with local organizations, businesses and government offices, the governor's office said in a release. Policy director Michael Hall becomes the new chief of staff.

“Laurel Dawson has been a trusted advisor of mine since I first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives," DeWine said in a statement. "She has served my administration exceedingly well as Chief of Staff, and I am grateful that she will be taking on this role.”

Republican insiders delivered a dossier to Dawson in early 2019 warning of close ties between the Akron-based energy giant FirstEnergy and Sam Randazzo and urged DeWine not to name him chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, The Associated Press reported in December. DeWine appointed Randazzo anyway and has continued to defend the decision.