DeWine rejects list of nominees for Ohio utility commission

“Unless Gov. DeWine is willing to provide us with his reasons for rejecting these candidates," she added, "it begs the question as to who exactly is steering the ship in Ohio — Gov. DeWine or the utilities?”

DeWine spokesperson Catherine Sulecki declined to provide additional explanation for the governor's decision, saying the letter “speaks for itself.”

The list included former Supreme Court Justice Judith French, who lost a reelection bid in November; Anne Vogel, a top DeWine aide who formerly worked as an attorney for the electric utility AEP Ohio; Angela Amos, a policy adviser at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and Gregory Poulos, the executive director of Consumer Advocates of the PJM States, a nonprofit utility group.

“It’s a surprise when the four names that go to the governor leads to a request for a new slate of candidates,” said former PUCO Chair Todd Snitchler, who leads an electric power generation association. “I can’t recall the last time it happened.”

French, who is viewed as an even-handed jurist, had been considered a top contender for the job but dropped out of the running and was appointed DeWine's insurance director on Tuesday. Vogel may have been viewed unfavorably because of questions about the administration's handling of the Randazzo appointment.