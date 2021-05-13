Differing views emerge on Idaho legislative session outcome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday offered differing views on the outcomes of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session after lawmakers grappled with challenges brought on by fast growth and an influx of new residents straining roads, schools and tax fairness policy.

“It’s going to take some time to transition from old Idaho into this new Idaho,” said Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. “It’s a different economy, but people move here for the old values. So as we transition into whatever the future brings, we've got to have infrastructure in place.”

The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it would have the ability to call the Legislature back to Boise.

The full implications of technically keeping the session going are not fully clear, though lawmakers have said they want input into spending decisions in the event the state receives another large infusion of unanticipated federal funding.

“We are a little bit in uncharted territory here,” Bedke said, anticipating he would have to get agreement from the Senate before trying to reconvene the Legislature. “We’ve kept our foot in the door in case of the unforeseen this summer.”