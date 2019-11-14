Diplomat gets chance to tell of her ouster by Trump

Instead, Democratic lawmakers are expected to point to the circumstances of her ouster as they try to make their case that Trump, with the help of his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, mounted an inappropriate pressure campaign to enlist Zelenskiy in the effort to damage Democratic political rival Biden.

“Giuliani also conducted a smear campaign against the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said at the first public impeachment hearing earlier this week. “A senior State Department official told her that although she had done nothing wrong, President Trump had lost confidence in her.”

Trump was convinced that Yovanovitch was a rogue actor who held a political bias against him, according to a rough transcript of the July 25 call between the president and Zelenskiy.

She was recalled from Kyiv by Trump months before the call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to do him a “favor” and look into Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine. At the time of the call, the Trump administration had put a hold on nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and Zelenskiy and his team were trying to get Trump to commit to a date for a White House meeting.