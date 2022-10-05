BANGKOK (AP) — Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest.
Spoiler: The day involves baseball. View a gallery looking back at the longest-living U.S. president in history.
Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday. It's another milestone for the 39th president and day to spend with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born. And the Carter Center, founded by the Carters in 1982, is marking 40 years of promoting democracy and advancing public health internationally. A grandson of the former president, Jason Carter, describes his grandfather as content with his life and legacy. The younger Carter says the former president had planned a relatively quiet day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, play the New York Mets.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has spawned a parallel “special master” process that has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed rhetoric in the past week's court filings has laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work and made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. The special master, Raymond Dearie, is a former federal prosecutor and served as a U.S. District judge in Brooklyn.
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.
President Joe Biden sought out a deceased congresswoman during his remarks at a hunger conference Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said Rep. Jackie Walorski was “top of mind” to Biden when he called out “Where's Jackie?” Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around for Walorski. The Indiana congresswoman was seen as a leader on the issue before she died in an August car crash. “Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.
Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of cherry-picking comments from messages and videos and said the government has no evidence there ever was any plan to attack the Capitol.
Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually in late June. The court did not say when it would hear arguments, but the court has already filled its argument calendar for October and November.
Diplomats say that Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has left the country and headed to Togo. Mediators had said earlier Sunday that Damiba agreed to resign so long as his security and other conditions are met. The junta now in charge in Burkina Faso earlier in the day had declared that Capt. Ibrahim Traore was head of state. The formal announcement came after the new coup on Friday, the country's second this year. Damiba, who came to power in a January coup, saw his popularity plummet as violence linked to Islamic extremists continued across the country.