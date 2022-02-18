 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Disagreement over election integrity stymies special session

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A disagreement among Montana Republicans over whether the Legislature should investigate the integrity of the state's elections has apparently undermined an effort to call a special session to establish new voting districts for choosing members of the state's utility regulation board.

Republican Rep. Derek Skees said Friday he did not gather enough signatures for a letter asking the governor to call a special session to address the Public Service Commission voting districts and to appoint an interim committee charged with "confirming the election integrity of Montana.”

Lawmakers have for weeks been discussing holding a special session to set new district boundaries for the five-member commission after a federal judge ruled the populations of the districts vary so widely that they violate the Constitution's one person, one vote guarantee. The districts were last redrawn in 2003.

People are also reading…

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday he would support a special session as long as the voting districts were the sole topic and if lawmakers had reached an agreement on a map they would approve.

GOP leaders have been unable to get a commitment from fellow Republicans to limit the special session to that single issue, Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt wrote to Republican legislators on Thursday.

During a January meeting, lawmakers nearly reached an agreement to have a single issue PSC maps special session, “but a senator walked out of the room over the issue of an election special committee and no agreement was reached,” Blasdel and Galt wrote after Skees questioned what legislative leaders had done to gather support for creating a new PSC map. “At the same meeting, there was also no consensus on a PSC map.”

Skees said he hopes lawmakers can still agree to hold a short special session to redraw the PSC voting districts.

“We just cannot let a federal judge draw a Montana election map,” Skees said. He declined to say how many lawmakers supported his proposal.

Time is running short.

Federal judges have scheduled a bench trial on March 4 to create a new PSC map. Candidates can file for the two open PSC seats through March 14. A court order is preventing Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from certifying candidates until there is a new map.

Skees has filed for one of the seats.

Montana's Legislature in 2013 killed a bill that would have redrawn the PSC districts to more evenly distribute the population based on the 2010 Census and create a law requiring the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee to evaluate the districts every 10 years when new Census results are available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News