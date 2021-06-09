Distracted driving evidence to be reconsidered in Arizona

“The state made it crystal clear that at the exact moment of impact, we could not prove that he was actually on the phone,” Paine said. “There was absolutely no misrepresentation on any of that at all.”

Whitehead said he will now consider the matter and issue a ruling.

It was not immediately clear from court records what caused Sanstead to veer off the freeway. Kazan suggested Sanstead may have had a seizure. Records show he had a seizure in jail the night of the accident and was taken to the hospital.

Sanstead had told doctors he had quit drinking alcohol days before and had undergone a “cleanse” of some sort, Kazan said. Doctors determined that might have triggered his seizure, documents said.

Sanstead, who remains free on bond, could not be reached for comment. His attorney said he would not pass along a request for an interview until after the case was resolved.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told news outlets that Sanstead admitted to texting his wife before the accident. News stories, including those in The Republic, repeated the detail.

Townsend, 26, a five-year police veteran, left behind a wife and 10-month-old daughter. His death prompted the state Legislature to pass a ban on texting and driving that went into effect in January.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Arizona Republic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0