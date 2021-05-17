District Attorney Raúl Torrez to run for attorney general

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The district attorney for New Mexico's largest metro area is seeking the Democratic nomination for state attorney general in the 2022 election, emphasizing his hands-on experience in Albuquerque as the city grapples with stubborn rates of violent crime.

Announcing his candidacy for statewide office Monday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said he’s been an aggressive and innovative prosecutor in the midst of a crime crisis in the Albuquerque area, where homicides are being reported this year at a record pace.

State Auditor Brian Colón also is seeking the Democratic nomination. Hector Balderas is wrapping up his second term as New Mexico’s top prosecutor and consumer advocate.

The state Republican Party says it is in discussions with potential candidates for attorney general. Republicans have held the office only three times in the state’s nearly 110-year history.

Torrez currently oversees about 115 attorneys at the largest law office in the state. He highlighted initiatives he pioneered to track police misconduct, take on an insurgent local militia and safeguard elections by providing rapid legal advice to police contending with possible political protests and interference at polls.