 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

District attorney recommended for federal judge position

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson has recommended a north Mississippi district attorney for an open position on the federal bench.

The Democratic congressman sent a letter to President Joe Biden endorsing Scott Colom as judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, The Commercial Dispatch reports.

Colom, of Columbus, is currently serving as district attorney for the 16th Circuit Court District, which includes Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.

“Obviously, it’s a great honor,” Colom told the newspaper. “As excited as I am for this opportunity, I have to also say that I love being district attorney and I’ll always appreciate the faith the voters put in me.”

A graduate of Columbus High School, Millsaps College and the University of Wisconsin School of Law, Colom was the first Black and youngest-ever Justice Court judge in Lowndes County history when he took the post in 2011 at age 28. He was appointed municipal court judge in 2012 and then became the city of Columbus' first Black prosecutor later that year.

Colom was elected district attorney in 2015, and reelected in 2019. He is the first elected Black district attorney in District 16.

People are also reading…

The federal judge position is open following the departure of Judge Michael P. Mills, who retired on Nov. 1 at age 65 after 20 years in the position. The judge presides over the U.S. District Court in Oxford.

If Biden approves the recommendation, the U.S. Senate will hold a confirmation hearing. There is no set timetable.

Colom’s term as district attorney expires Dec. 31, 2023. He said if he is elevated to the federal bench, he plans to continue living in Columbus.

———

This story has been edited to correct attribution to The Commercial Dispatch.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Commercial Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bacon Creek conduit replacement on wish list for infrastructure funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News