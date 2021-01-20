District to restart class amid court case, statehouse debate

Adams later said he did not want ramifications for the district, but he was concerned with “getting kids back to school and making sure they get good learning. And we’ll do whatever we can to try to help parents.”

School Board President Melissa Ford spoke in favor of the proposal for a limited return, which she said is based on data and science.

“I’ve appreciated that the superintendent has always taken a very cautious approach, as has this board to protect our community and but also how to educate children safely,” Ford said.

Board member Katherine Kennedy, the lone dissenter in the board's 6-1 vote on the proposal, said members needed to discuss the risk of coronavirus infections that could result from sending students back to class.

“Our experiment is going to end in illness and possibly death,” she said.

