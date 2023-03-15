COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as leading rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. But when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are united in arguing that stopping the aggression isn’t a vital U.S. strategic interest.

Trump and DeSantis were among the declared and potential GOP presidential candidates surveyed about the war by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The answers from the group of Republicans revealed a divergence of opinions and underscored how the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine is becoming a litmus test for the Republican presidential primary.

But the responses from Trump and DeSantis were particularly notable, both because of their stature in the party and the similarities of their positions. They contended American involvement had only drawn Russia closer to other adversarial states like China and condemned the tens of billions of dollars the U.S. provided in aid for Ukraine.

“We cannot prioritize intervention in an escalating foreign war over the defense of our own homeland,” wrote DeSantis, who hasn’t yet announced a 2024 campaign.

“Europe isn’t helping itself. They are relying on the United States to largely do it for them. That is very unfair to us,” Trump said, calling on European countries to share more of the financial burden of defending Ukraine.

While the U.S. provided the majority of the aid, European countries made substantial contributions, with several giving Ukraine far more than the U.S. in terms of a percentage of their gross domestic product.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley stressed the importance of a Ukrainian victory over Russia. They cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t stop his aggression with Ukraine and warned that NATO countries were at risk.

“We support those who fight our enemies on their shores, so we will not have to fight them ourselves,” wrote Pence, who is considering a 2024 bid. He said, “There is no room for Putin apologists in the Republican Party” — a veiled criticism of Trump, who called Putin “smart.”

DeSantis echoed a Russian talking point by referring to the war as a “territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.” Ukraine’s borders are internationally recognized.

“While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” he wrote.

DeSantis said the U.S. should not provide any assistance that would lead to the deployment of American troops or “enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders.”

“F-16s and long-range missiles should therefore be off the table,” DeSantis said. “These moves would risk explicitly drawing the United States into the conflict and drawing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers. That risk is unacceptable.”

The Biden administration so far ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets and made clear to Ukraine that U.S. weapons should not be used to strike Russian territory.

Trump noted that Russia’s invasion didn’t happen during his administration, casting the conflict as “due to a new lack of respect for the U.S.”

With him as president, Trump said, “that horrible war would end in 24 hours, or less.” He hasn’t provided any details on how he would accomplish this feat.

As president, Trump disparaged Ukraine and made friendly overtures to Putin, including publicly siding with the Russian leader and his claims that Moscow didn’t meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which put Trump in office.

Haley, who declared her candidacy last month, said U.S. support for Ukraine is critical against an anti-American regime that is “attempting to brutally expand by force into a neighboring pro-American country.” A Russian victory in Ukraine, she said, would make countries like China and Iran “more aggressive.”

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a potential 2024 candidate, called for “accountability for every single dollar spent” on aid to Ukraine. He also cautioned that the U.S. should beware of the Chinese because of the “adversarial position they have taken against the American people” in “partnering” with Russia.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another possible presidential contender, argued that the U.S. “has come to rely far too heavily on financial sanctions as a weapon of deterrence” against Russia. She described the U.S. aid sent to Ukraine as a “waste” and said it risked escalation of the conflict.

“This should be Europe’s fight, not ours,” she wrote. “We should not waste taxpayer dollars at the risk of nuclear war.”

Many survey respondents, including DeSantis, Haley and Pence, warned that the U.S. shouldn’t write “blank checks” to Ukraine.

Biden argued that the administration hasn’t given Ukraine everything it asked for. U.S. officials also say they installed layers of oversight on how U.S. money and other aid is disbursed.

In Washington, congressional Republicans have been setting up an aggressive effort to make the case for why the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort.

Here are 20 Republicans considering 2024 presidential runs Donald Trump Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Mike Pence Tim Scott Ted Cruz Glenn Youngkin Chris Sununu Kristi Noem Greg Abbott Larry Hogan Asa Hutchinson Chris Christie Mike Pompeo Liz Cheney Will Hurd Keep an eye on: Brian Kemp Keep an eye on: Rick Scott Keep an eye on: Josh Hawley Keep an eye on: John Bolton