Dixie State name change bill stalling in Utah Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A push to change Dixie State University's name is stalling in the GOP-dominated Utah Senate, after a new push to drop the term many find offensive sparked a backlash.

A spokesman for the institution in Southern Utah told The Associated Press on Friday that administrators have been told it won't be heard this year. University spokesman Jordon Sharp said the university is not sure why the Senate made this decision but hopes the bill will be revisited before the session ends in two weeks.

“University administration strongly feels this bill deserves to be discussed publicly on the Senate floor, where we are confident the bill has strong support," administrators said in a statement.

Republican Rep. Kelly Miles, who sponsored the House bill, said he was disappointed it appears dead in the Senate. A spokeswoman for the Utah Senate did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lauren Simpson, with the left-leaning group Alliance for a Better Utah, said lawmakers are “standing in the way of progress and inclusivity” by not hearing the bill.

“If Senators wish to kill the bill, they should have the courage to do it publicly with a vote,” Simpson said in a written statement.