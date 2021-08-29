 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DMV changing driver's tests because of COVID-19 case spike
0 Comments
AP

DMV changing driver's tests because of COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina has the Department of Motor Vehicles changing how it gives road tests for driver's licenses.

The agency started requiring masks for both new drivers and examiners on Wednesday.

On Monday, they will again require appointments for driving tests and on Sept. 7 they will go back to how they handled testing at the start of the pandemic where the examiner is outside the car, the DMV said in a statement.

The modified skills test evaluates the same abilities as the regular test with the examiner scoring the test from outside, the DMV said.

The agency is encouraging masks, but not requiring them in its branches. Officials also said many basic services, like driver's license renewal, can be done online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Burial service for Wesley J. Brown

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News