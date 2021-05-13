DNR considers ending night wolf hunt, cut registration time

The DNR estimated before the hunt about 1,000 wolves roamed the state. If those numbers are accurate, hunters wiped out nearly a quarter of the wolves in the state.

DNR officials said in a memo to the board the agency didn't have time ahead of the February season to review existing regulations that allow around-the-clock hunting and trapping during the season and establish a 24-hour grace period for registering kills. That provision made it difficult for DNR season managers to get a real-time handle on kill totals, prolonging the season.

Consistent hunting hours and a shorter registration window will be key to protecting the wolf population during the upcoming November hunt, they wrote. The department also wants to revise regulations to create zone-specific tags rather than statewide tags to get a better read on kill totals in different regions.

A spokeswoman for Hunter Nation didn’t immediately reply to an email Thursday seeking comment on the proposed changes.