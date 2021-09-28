Dobbs: Funding for medical marijuana regulation is a concern

Larry A. Walker is a retired pharmacology professor and former director of the University of Mississippi's National Center for Natural Products Research, which started growing marijuana in 1968 for research projects. Walker said he has evaluated part of the medical marijuana bill that legislators could consider.

“Unless I missed something in the bill, the greatest deficiency is how do we monitor patients as they go on — for improvement, for side effects, for evaluation of the efficacy of the program,” Walker said.

The medical marijuana proposal would replace a voter-approved initiative that the state Supreme Court overturned in May. Justices said the state's initiative process is outdated, so the medical marijuana measure was not properly on the ballot last November.

The new proposal would allow cities and counties to opt out of allowing the cultivation, processing or sale of medical marijuana, but it would also let local voters seek an election to reverse the decisions of those governing boards.