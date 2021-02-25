Documents accuse North Dakota lawmaker of offensive behavior

“As a Christian I do not believe in using harsh language, and It was wrong of me,” he wrote.

Simons, a barber and rancher, was first elected in 2017 and is a member of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, a far-right group that supports limited government and gun rights. The group claims more than two dozen legislative members, though it refuses to name them.

The Legislative Council is the nonpartisan research arm that includes accountants and attorneys who draft new laws and budget proposals for lawmakers and do research for them on various subjects.

Bjornson said female staff members have been told they don't have to work with Simons.

“It’s been our general policy for a while,” Bjornson said. “We have offered him the opportunity to meet only with male staffers to eliminate any (future) incidents,” Bjornson said.

The 14-page document includes allegations that Simons, who is married and has five children, had made “advances” toward female staffers and interns and that his behavior, one staff member wrote, was “really creepy.”

Simons allegedly commented on women's appearance, from their eyelashes to their hairstyles. He also allegedly attempted to give one female staffer a shoulder massage, the documents said.