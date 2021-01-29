Documents link 2 held in Vegas in Capitol riot to Idaho man

“I’m going to be there to show support for our president and to do my part to stop the steal and stand behind Trump when he decides to cross the rubicon,” he is quoted saying in a Dec. 23 post.

The crossing of the Rubicon River in Italy in 49 BC is considered the first act of Julius Caesar’s rise to emperor of Rome.

Sandlin and a person identified as DeGrave, seen wearing black tactical gear, are described in unsealed charging documents as shoving Capitol police officers during physical confrontations in the building. Sandlin is described as trying to wrest the helmet off an officer.

Sandlin, wearing distinctive eyeglasses and an orange sweatshirt, is shown in a video-photo image apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette inside the Capitol Rotunda. He also is seen on video inside the U.S. Senate gallery and is quoted in another clip declaring, "we breached the building, we breached the building, into our Capitol.”

In a cellphone video that the FBI said was shot by Sandlin in Washington prior to the riot, DeGrave is quoted saying, “We are out here protecting the country. ... We are here, we are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”