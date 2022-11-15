 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump Hotel Foreign Government Spending

FILE - A view of the Trump International Hotel is seen on March 4, 2021, in Washington. The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, by a congressional committee. The Trump hotel, now a Waldorf Astoria, drew criticism from the start of Trump's presidency for taking money from GOP politicians, companies and foreign governments.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.

The Trump International Hotel received at least $259,724 on a visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and other officials in September 2017 while the U.S. Justice Department was investigating his role in a money laundering scandal, according to a statement released by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates spent at least $164,929 that same year and in 2018 for hotel stays while trying to win over support after their blockade of Qatar, according to the committee, citing documents from former Trump accountants Mazars USA. For its part, Qatar spent more than $300,000 at the hotel.

People are also reading…

The heavy foreign government spending at Donald Trump's hotel, since sold to a Miami-based investment firm, has been reported before but details and the timing of this snapshot of payments are new. Two days after a March 2018 stay by the Saudis, the committee noted, then-president Trump approved $1.3 billion in arms sales to the country.

“These documents sharply call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people," Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Dem.-New York, said in statement.

The Trump Organization said the former president, far from being influenced by spending at his hotel and other properties, made an effort to avoid even the appearance he would be so influenced.

“We walked away from billions of dollars in new deals, ceased all international expansion, engaged with an outside ethics advisor to review any material transactions and furthermore, have voluntarily donated all profits from foreign government patronage at our properties back to the United States Treasury on an annual basis," said Eric Trump, a son helping run the business. "No president has made a greater financial sacrifice for the benefit of the country.”

The Trump hotel down the street from the White House, now a Waldorf Astoria, drew criticism from the start of Trump's presidency for taking money from GOP poliicians, companies and foreign governments eager to curry favor with him. The hotel lost tens of millions of dollars each year while he was in office, though the Trump family did well in the end — selling it for $375 million earlier this year, allowing it to pocket as much as $100 million in profit.

Along with the Mazars documents, the Oversight Committee released a letter sent Monday to the National Archives and Records Adminstration for reports and communications related to spending at the hotel and policies or investigations that involved the foreign governments at the time.

The committee had previously disclosed that the Trump hotel had taken in more than $3.75 million from foreign governments while Trump was president.

Among the details in Monday's release was that Prime Minister Razak spend $1,500 on a personal trainer and more than $8,000 for in-room lunches while being investigated for money laundering in the U.S. The Malaysian government later prosecuted Razak.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense spent $85,961 in a March 2018 stay, booking several suites at the hotel for $10,500 each, the most expensive rooms available. The Qatari government spent heavily, too. Between January and early March 2018, the ruling family of Sheikh Al Thani paid nearly $300,000 for an extended stay at the hotel.

The Mazars documents show that lobbyists for the Turkish govenment and a state-owned bank spent more than $80,000 during a Justice Department money laundering investigation of that bank that Istanbul wanted dropped, according to the committee. And two months before a 2017 meeting between Tump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that country's embassy spent nearly $20,000 at the hotel.

This story was first published on November 14, 2022. It was updated on November 15, 2022 to correct that Saudi Arabia did not invade Qatar and to specify that the dollar figure reflects spending by both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, another participant in the blockade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems. The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

With the promise of a red wave receding, Republicans are facing the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress. Meanwhile, the party's dismal performance weakened House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

EU, Britain expand Iran sanctions over crackdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News