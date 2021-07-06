Dole, Roberts back Kansas AG Schmidt in 2022 governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts on Tuesday endorsed Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor in 2022 as Schmidt worked to solidify support among fellow Republicans early enough to blunt a serious primary challenge.

Dole, a former U.S. Senate majority leader and the 1996 GOP presidential nominee, said in a statement that Schmidt “has what it takes to win." Roberts, 85, a four-term U.S. senator before retiring early this year, called Schmidt “a proven winner.”

Schmidt has sought to make electability a key theme with former Gov. Jeff Colyer as his main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's re-election. Colyer narrowly lost his 2018 primary to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach, who alienated moderate GOP and independent voters and lost to Kelly that November.

Dole said of Schmidt, “He's a strong Republican, and he has what it takes to win and to lead with common sense and decency.”