Dollar coin series chooses snowboarder for Vermont's design

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont will be represented in a series of new $1 coins issued by the U.S. Mint with an image of a snowboarder.

The “American Innovation” series of one dollar coins started in 2018 and will eventually include a coin for each state, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Vermont's coin will be released in 2022. It shows a snowboarder holding the edge of her board while doing a trick.

While snowboarding was not created in Vermont, many advances in the sport come from the state. Burton Snowboards, started in Londonderry and now headquartered in Burlington, improved foot bindings and its founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, campaigned to allow access for snowboarders to local ski resorts, WPTZ-TV reported on Tuesday.

“In many ways, Vermont is the birthplace of modern snowboarding, and this coin represents Vermont’s contributions to the sport,” Gov. Phil Scott said.

The U.S. Mint says it works with the governor or chief executive of each state or territory to choose possible design concepts, which are then developed and vetted.

Other states' designs include a telephone for Massachusetts, the educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark for South Carolina and the first home video game console for New Hampshire.

