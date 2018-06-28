WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of President Donald Trump's sons will be in Kansas next month to support Republican Kris Kobach's bid for governor.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Donald Trump Jr. will attend a fundraiser on July 17 in Wichita in support of Kobach, who is currently secretary of state. Specific details about the location of the event have not been disclosed.
One dinner ticket will cost $100, and a ticket for a VIP reception before dinner will cost $500.
Trump Jr. also campaigned with Kobach in Overland Park in November.
Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination in a race that includes Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former state Sen. Jim Barnett.
———
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com