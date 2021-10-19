 Skip to main content
AP

Donations clear way for renaming of Vegas airport after Reid

Officials say enough money has been raised through donations to start work to rename Las Vegas' main airport after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

The Clark County Commission earlier this year approved the renaming of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport but with the stipulation that no taxpayer money be used.

Donations for the renaming have passed the $4.2 million threshold needed to carry out the first phase, which largely consists of signage outside the airport and approaching it, officials said Monday.

However, no actual timetable was announced for the start of work and officials will next meet with various government agencies to firm up plans.

“It allows us to change the name officially,” Commissioner Tick Segerblom said.

An additional $2.8 million is needed for two remaining phases for signage inside the airport and for other changes such as stationery, letterhead, business cards and concessionaire-related needs.

Reid, a Democrat and the former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years.

The renaming was spurred by the late Sen. Patrick Pat McCarran’s anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

