Donor backlash fuels GOP alarm about Senate fundraising

Scott's new position as NRSC chair is widely viewed as a prelude to a potential 2024 run and one that will bring him into close contact with a national network of the Republican Party's biggest donors.

On Wednesday, Scott released a video message after taking over the NRSC that was heavy on his biography and light on his plan to help Republicans win. That irked some Republicans, who believe Scott took over the NRSC to help build a national donor network for an expected presidential bid, according to three Republican strategists.

“I’ve won four statewide elections. All the races were close. In the process, I’ve raised a lot of money and spent a fortune of my own,” Scott said in the video. “I can say this with confidence: I will never ask a potential donor to contribute more than I have already given.”

In a statement, Chris Hartline, an NRSC spokesperson and aide to the senator, said Scott was the party's “best fundraiser” and the committee had “no interest in engaging with nonsense from D.C. consultants who have no idea what they’re talking about.”

“Senator Scott has been clear that if folks want higher taxes, more regulation, bigger government and nationalized health care, they should feel free to give to Democrats," Hartline said.